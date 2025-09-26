Weatherford International plc (WFRD) shows promising results

While Weatherford International plc has overperformed by 0.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WFRD fell by -4.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $95.58 to $36.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.30% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, Melius started tracking Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 28, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for WFRD. Raymond James also Downgraded WFRD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $69 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 24, 2025. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on December 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $87. Goldman December 13, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WFRD, as published in its report on December 13, 2024. Citigroup’s report from May 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $155 for WFRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Weatherford International plc (WFRD)

The current dividend for WFRD investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.31%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Weatherford International plc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WFRD is recording an average volume of 967.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.26%, with a gain of 3.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.62, showing growth from the present price of $68.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WFRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weatherford International plc Shares?

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market. When comparing Weatherford International plc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.16%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.