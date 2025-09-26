Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) stock shows positive growth on Thursday

While Waterdrop Inc ADR has overperformed by 2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WDH rose by 68.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.18 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.83% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE: WDH) to Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for WDH.

Analysis of Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH)

Investors in Waterdrop Inc ADR will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.02 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Waterdrop Inc ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WDH is recording 428.01K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.32%, with a gain of 6.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.62, showing growth from the present price of $1.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WDH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Waterdrop Inc ADR Shares?

The Insurance – Diversified market is dominated by Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) based in the China. When comparing Waterdrop Inc ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 60.12%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.