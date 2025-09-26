Was there any good news for CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) stock in the last session?

While CompoSecure Inc has overperformed by 1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPO rose by 59.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.86 to $9.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.81% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded CompoSecure Inc (NYSE: CMPO) to Underweight. A report published by TD Cowen on December 18, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CMPO. BofA Securities also rated CMPO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 10, 2024. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on June 27, 2024, and assigned a price target of $12. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CMPO, as published in its report on February 13, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from December 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for CMPO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CompoSecure Inc (CMPO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CompoSecure Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 994.82K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CMPO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.77%, with a gain of 0.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing decline from the present price of $20.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CompoSecure Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 57.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.