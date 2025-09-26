Valaris Ltd (VAL) produces promising results

While Valaris Ltd has underperformed by -0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VAL rose by 14.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.45 to $27.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.28% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, Clarksons Platou Downgraded Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) to Neutral. A report published by Evercore ISI on January 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for VAL. Barclays also Downgraded VAL shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 18, 2024. Citigroup December 09, 2024d the rating to Neutral on December 09, 2024, and set its price target from $58 to $47. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for VAL, as published in its report on December 06, 2024. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Valaris Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VAL is recording an average volume of 1.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.29%, with a loss of -4.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.37, showing decline from the present price of $50.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Valaris Ltd Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, Valaris Ltd (VAL) is based in the Bermuda. When comparing Valaris Ltd shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -20.47%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.