TUYA underperforms with a -2.33 decrease in share price

While Tuya Inc ADR has underperformed by -2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TUYA rose by 40.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.63 to $1.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.48% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on January 08, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TUYA. Morgan Stanley February 22, 2022d the rating to Equal-Weight on February 22, 2022, and set its price target from $9.20 to $7.20. BofA Securities May 14, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TUYA, as published in its report on May 14, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from April 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TUYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA)

It’s important to note that TUYA shareholders are currently getting $0.11 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.86%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tuya Inc ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.89% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TUYA is registering an average volume of 1.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a loss of -4.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TUYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tuya Inc ADR Shares?

A giant in the Software – Infrastructure market, Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) is based in the China. When comparing Tuya Inc ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 269.64%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.