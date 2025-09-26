Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Teck Resources Ltd has underperformed by -0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TECK fell by -1.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.13 to $28.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.52% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) to Buy. A report published by UBS on September 03, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TECK. CIBC July 25, 2025d its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TECK, as published in its report on July 25, 2025. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Investors in Teck Resources Ltd will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.36%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Teck Resources Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TECK is recording 5.63M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.90%, with a gain of 1.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.91, showing growth from the present price of $39.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TECK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teck Resources Ltd Shares?

The Other Industrial Metals & Mining market is dominated by Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) based in the Canada. When comparing Teck Resources Ltd shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 148.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -40.85%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.