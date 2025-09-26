Technical analysis of Transocean Ltd (RIG) stock chart patterns

While Transocean Ltd has underperformed by -13.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RIG fell by -15.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.74 to $1.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.35% in the last 200 days.

On January 15, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) to In-line. A report published by Barclays on December 18, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for RIG. JP Morgan also Upgraded RIG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 06, 2024. Citigroup September 12, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RIG, as published in its report on September 12, 2024. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Positive’.

Analysis of Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Transocean Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RIG has an average volume of 30.81M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.41%, with a loss of -8.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.73, showing growth from the present price of $3.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Transocean Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.