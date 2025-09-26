Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Steven Madden Ltd has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHOO fell by -23.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.01 to $19.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.15% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) to Overweight. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on July 31, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for SHOO. Citigroup also Upgraded SHOO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 17, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on April 30, 2025, but set its price target from $38 to $24. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for SHOO, as published in its report on February 27, 2025. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)

SHOO currently pays a dividend of $0.84 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Steven Madden Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.65M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SHOO stock. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.75, showing decline from the present price of $32.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHOO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Steven Madden Ltd Shares?

The USA based company Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) is one of the biggest names in Footwear & Accessories. When comparing Steven Madden Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -213.37%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.