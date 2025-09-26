SNOW underperforms with a -0.44 decrease in share price

While Snowflake Inc has underperformed by -0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNOW rose by 43.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $249.99 to $108.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.83% in the last 200 days.

On August 28, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on August 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SNOW. Stephens also rated SNOW shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $261 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 18, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on June 24, 2025, and assigned a price target of $262. UBS June 04, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SNOW, as published in its report on June 04, 2025. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s report from May 22, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $245 for SNOW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.78%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Snowflake Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SNOW is recording 5.16M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.42%, with a loss of -0.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $266.29, showing growth from the present price of $221.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNOW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Snowflake Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.