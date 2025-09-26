Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Signet Jewelers Ltd has underperformed by -1.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIG rose by 17.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $106.28 to $45.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.47% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) to Market Perform. A report published by Jefferies on June 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SIG. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated SIG shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 04, 2025. CL King Initiated an Buy rating on May 05, 2025, and assigned a price target of $80. Wells Fargo April 08, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for SIG, as published in its report on April 08, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from March 20, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $62 for SIG shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

With SIG’s current dividend of $1.22 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Signet Jewelers Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SIG has an average volume of 977.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.46%, with a loss of -1.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $105.33, showing growth from the present price of $95.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Signet Jewelers Ltd Shares?

Luxury Goods giant Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) is based in the Bermuda and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Signet Jewelers Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 90.29%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 113.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.