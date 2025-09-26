SID’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.66% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.5. Its current price is -40.00% under its 52-week high of $2.50 and 20.97% more than its 52-week low of $1.24. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.63% below the high and +12.82% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SID’s SMA-200 is $1.5177.

Additionally, it is important to take into account SID stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.25 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 156.62. SID’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.78, resulting in an 0.57 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.25 in simple terms.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID): Earnings History

If we examine Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02, beating the consensus of -$0.01. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -124.10% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.02 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.01. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -124.10%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.13 and 0.13 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.13 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.11 and also replicates 218.18% growth rate year over year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE: SID) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 100 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.39% of its stock and 2.39% of its float.

Apr 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC-Emerging Markets Core Eqy. 2 PORT. holding total of 2.72 shares that make 0.21% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4.06 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD Intl Eqy. INDEX Fd.S-Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd holds 2.21 shares of SID, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.17%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3.3 million.

An overview of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) traded 1,623,849 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4765 and price change of +0.0505. With the moving average of $1.4276 and a price change of +0.0605, about 2,577,018 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SID’s 100-day average volume is 3,074,759 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.4747 and a price change of -0.1595.