Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM’s stock price gains traction on Thursday

While Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RYTM rose by 77.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $106.52 to $45.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.50% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) recommending Buy. A report published by Leerink Partners on July 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RYTM. BofA Securities also Upgraded RYTM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $63 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2025. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on March 05, 2025, and assigned a price target of $78. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RYTM, as published in its report on January 02, 2025. Oppenheimer’s report from December 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $76 for RYTM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1334.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RYTM is recording an average volume of 730.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.66%, with a gain of 0.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $117.64, showing growth from the present price of $99.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RYTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.