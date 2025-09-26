Results from Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) show potential

While Zevra Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 6.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZVRA rose by 14.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.16 to $6.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.52% in the last 200 days.

On July 02, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Zevra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVRA) recommending Buy. Guggenheim also rated ZVRA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 07, 2024. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on September 24, 2024, but set its price target from $18 to $25. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for ZVRA, as published in its report on September 24, 2024. Maxim Group’s report from April 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $18 for ZVRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 481.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Zevra Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZVRA is recording an average volume of 1.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.44%, with a gain of 19.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.22, showing growth from the present price of $9.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZVRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zevra Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.