Results from PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) show risk

While PureCycle Technologies Inc has underperformed by -2.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCT rose by 27.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.37 to $5.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.87% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) recommending Outperform. A report published by TD Cowen on May 08, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PCT. TD Cowen also reiterated PCT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 20, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on October 18, 2024, and assigned a price target of $14. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PCT, as published in its report on August 09, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from January 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for PCT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

PureCycle Technologies Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -148.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PCT has an average volume of 3.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.25%, with a loss of -4.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.29, showing growth from the present price of $13.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PureCycle Technologies Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.