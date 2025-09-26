Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) requires closer examination

While Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR has underperformed by -2.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QFIN fell by -20.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.94 to $26.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.80% in the last 200 days.

On July 02, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) recommending Overweight. A report published by Nomura on December 18, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for QFIN. BofA Securities also rated QFIN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 06, 2023. China Renaissance Initiated an Buy rating on September 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20.80. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for QFIN, as published in its report on January 05, 2021. CLSA’s report from July 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $20 for QFIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN)

Investors in Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.46 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QFIN is recording 1.91M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.60%, with a gain of 0.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.87, showing growth from the present price of $30.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QFIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR Shares?

The Credit Services market is dominated by Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) based in the China. When comparing Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 43.19%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.