PepGen Inc (PEPG)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While PepGen Inc has overperformed by 121.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PEPG rose by 55.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.94 to $0.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 212.97% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking PepGen Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on December 16, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for PEPG. BofA Securities also Downgraded PEPG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 31, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on December 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $26.

Analysis of PepGen Inc (PEPG)

In order to gain a clear picture of PepGen Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 955.52K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PEPG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.57%, with a gain of 186.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.33, showing growth from the present price of $5.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PEPG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PepGen Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.