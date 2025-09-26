Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) stock shows positive growth on Thursday

While Medical Properties Trust Inc has overperformed by 0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MPW rose by 23.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.34 to $3.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.66% in the last 200 days.

On March 12, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) to Outperform. A report published by Colliers Securities on September 13, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MPW. Exane BNP Paribas also Downgraded MPW shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 02, 2024. Colliers Securities April 10, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MPW, as published in its report on April 10, 2024. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from March 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6 for MPW shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Investors in Medical Properties Trust Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.83%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Medical Properties Trust Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MPW is recording 9.41M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a loss of -2.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.86, showing decline from the present price of $4.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MPW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Medical Properties Trust Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.