Knife River Corp’s results are impressive

While Knife River Corp has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KNF fell by -29.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $108.83 to $72.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.06% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for KNF. Oppenheimer also reiterated KNF shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 13, 2024. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on June 18, 2024, and assigned a price target of $85. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for KNF, as published in its report on March 22, 2024. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Knife River Corp (KNF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Knife River Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KNF is recording an average volume of 700.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a loss of -5.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $110.78, showing growth from the present price of $72.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KNF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Knife River Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Building Materials sector, Knife River Corp (KNF) is based in the USA. When comparing Knife River Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -35.18%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.