Is Savara Inc (SVRA) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Savara Inc has underperformed by -1.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SVRA rose by 13.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.47 to $1.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.05% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on May 29, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SVRA. Wells Fargo also rated SVRA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2024. Evercore ISI November 13, 2024d the rating to In-line on November 13, 2024, and set its price target from $7 to $5. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for SVRA, as published in its report on February 15, 2024. Guggenheim’s report from November 07, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $7 for SVRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Savara Inc (SVRA)

Savara Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -99.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SVRA is registering an average volume of 1.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a loss of -3.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.79, showing growth from the present price of $3.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SVRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Savara Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.