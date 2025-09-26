Is NRG Energy Inc (NRG) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While NRG Energy Inc has underperformed by -1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRG rose by 80.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $175.96 to $79.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.85% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by Melius on August 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NRG. Barclays also rated NRG shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $197 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 26, 2025. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on June 13, 2025, and assigned a price target of $195. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NRG, as published in its report on April 04, 2025. Evercore ISI’s report from January 21, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $126 for NRG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

It’s important to note that NRG shareholders are currently getting $1.73 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.64%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NRG Energy Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NRG is registering an average volume of 2.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.63%, with a loss of -0.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $186.39, showing growth from the present price of $162.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NRG Energy Inc Shares?

A giant in the Utilities – Independent Power Producers market, NRG Energy Inc (NRG) is based in the USA. When comparing NRG Energy Inc shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 68.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -118.32%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.