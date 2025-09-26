Is it possible to buy Lyft Inc(LYFT) shares at a good price now?

While Lyft Inc has underperformed by -2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LYFT rose by 67.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.50 to $9.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.95% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2025, Roth Capital Upgraded Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on June 24, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LYFT. Goldman also Upgraded LYFT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2025. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on April 16, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15. BofA Securities April 03, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for LYFT, as published in its report on April 03, 2025. The Benchmark Company’s report from January 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $20 for LYFT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.61%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lyft Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LYFT has an average volume of 20.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a loss of -1.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.80, showing decline from the present price of $21.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LYFT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lyft Inc Shares?

Software – Application giant Lyft Inc (LYFT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Lyft Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 98.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 681.15%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.