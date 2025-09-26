Is Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc has underperformed by -0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASO fell by -16.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.47 to $33.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.66% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) to Neutral. A report published by Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ASO. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated ASO shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 24, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on June 11, 2025, but set its price target from $60 to $58. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ASO, as published in its report on December 18, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from December 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $60 for ASO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

ASO currently pays a dividend of $0.50 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.53M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ASO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.11%, with a loss of -1.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $57.63, showing growth from the present price of $47.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc Shares?

The USA based company Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Retail. When comparing Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -4.75%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.