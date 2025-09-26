How to interpret Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)’s stock chart patterns

While Xerox Holdings Corp has underperformed by -3.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XRX fell by -56.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.29 to $3.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.99% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on June 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for XRX. Credit Suisse also rated XRX shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 17, 2022. Credit Suisse January 27, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for XRX, as published in its report on January 27, 2021. Cross Research’s report from January 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for XRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Investors in Xerox Holdings Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.65 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.13%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Xerox Holdings Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and XRX is recording 4.72M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.67%, with a loss of -8.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xerox Holdings Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.