How should investors view Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)?

While Rocket Companies Inc has underperformed by -2.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RKT rose by 78.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.56 to $9.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.46% in the last 200 days.

On September 10, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) to Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on August 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RKT. Morgan Stanley also rated RKT shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 14, 2025. Keefe Bruyette April 02, 2025d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RKT, as published in its report on April 02, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from April 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $16 for RKT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Rocket Companies Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RKT has an average volume of 22.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.12%, with a loss of -9.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.20, showing decline from the present price of $19.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RKT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rocket Companies Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.