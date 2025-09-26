How does PTON’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, Peloton Interactive Inc’s (PTON) stock is trading at $8.68, marking a gain of 3.09% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -20.33% below its 52-week high of $10.90 and 104.23% above its 52-week low of $4.25. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.49% below the high and +19.75% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PTON’s SMA-200 is $7.43.

As well, it is important to consider PTON stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.42.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 10.93.

How does Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 21 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.95 in simple terms.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON): Earnings History

If we examine Peloton Interactive Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, slashing the consensus of -$0.05. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.1, resulting in a 194.48% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.05. That was a difference of $0.1 and a surprise of 194.48%.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.95% of shares. A total of 564 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 95.61% of its stock and 96.52% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 12.07 shares that make 3.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 104.85 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 11.94 shares of PTON, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 103.69 million.

An overview of Peloton Interactive Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) traded 10,695,559 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.00 and price change of +1.03. With the moving average of $7.61 and a price change of +2.33, about 12,712,199 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PTON’s 100-day average volume is 13,498,757 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.18 and a price change of +1.72.