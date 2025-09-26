How did AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) fare last session?

While AdaptHealth Corp has underperformed by -2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AHCO fell by -8.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.63 to $7.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.24% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2024, Jefferies Downgraded AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on November 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for AHCO. Stifel also Downgraded AHCO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 10, 2023. Deutsche Bank May 10, 2023d the rating to Hold on May 10, 2023, and set its price target from $28 to $11.30. BofA Securities May 09, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AHCO, as published in its report on May 09, 2023. SVB Leerink’s report from September 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for AHCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of AdaptHealth Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AHCO is recording 1.21M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.29%, with a loss of -5.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.12, showing growth from the present price of $8.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AHCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AdaptHealth Corp Shares?

The Medical Devices market is dominated by AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) based in the USA. When comparing AdaptHealth Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -25.02%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.