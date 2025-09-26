Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) did well last session?

While Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has underperformed by -3.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FND fell by -22.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $124.68 to $66.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.91% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) recommending Underperform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on August 01, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for FND. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated FND shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 02, 2025. Stifel February 24, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FND, as published in its report on February 24, 2025. Gordon Haskett’s report from February 21, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $120 for FND shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.15%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FND is registering an average volume of 2.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a loss of -11.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $82.97, showing growth from the present price of $76.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Home Improvement Retail market, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) is based in the USA. When comparing Floor & Decor Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 11.43%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.