Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)’s stock price range in the last year

While Fiverr International Ltd has underperformed by -0.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FVRR fell by -21.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.11 to $20.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.06% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2025, BTIG Research Upgraded Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on July 31, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FVRR. Scotiabank also rated FVRR shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 12, 2025. BTIG Research November 04, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FVRR, as published in its report on November 04, 2024. UBS’s report from July 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for FVRR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Fiverr International Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 890.24K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FVRR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a loss of -1.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.90, showing growth from the present price of $24.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FVRR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fiverr International Ltd Shares?

The Israel based company Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) is one of the biggest names in Internet Content & Information. When comparing Fiverr International Ltd shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2.61%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.