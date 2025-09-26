Endava plc ADR (DAVA) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Endava plc ADR has underperformed by -6.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAVA fell by -71.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.94 to $9.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.96% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2025, Guggenheim Reiterated Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) to Buy. JP Morgan also Downgraded DAVA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 19, 2025. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DAVA, as published in its report on November 22, 2024. Redburn Atlantic’s report from May 24, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $33.10 for DAVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Endava plc ADR (DAVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Endava plc ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DAVA has an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a loss of -7.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.27, showing growth from the present price of $8.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Endava plc ADR Shares?

Software – Infrastructure giant Endava plc ADR (DAVA) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Endava plc ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 169.67%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.