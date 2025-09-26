CROX underperforms with a -1.08 decrease in share price

While Crocs Inc has underperformed by -1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CROX fell by -30.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $151.13 to $73.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.40% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) to Neutral. A report published by Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 08, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CROX. Stifel also Downgraded CROX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2025. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for CROX, as published in its report on July 02, 2025. Loop Capital’s report from March 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $110 for CROX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Crocs Inc (CROX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.41%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Crocs Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.00M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CROX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.89%, with a loss of -4.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.17, showing growth from the present price of $76.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CROX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crocs Inc Shares?

The USA based company Crocs Inc (CROX) is one of the biggest names in Footwear & Accessories. When comparing Crocs Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -334.27%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.