Concentrix Corp (CNXC) requires closer examination

While Concentrix Corp has underperformed by -1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNXC rose by 27.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.00 to $36.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.33% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2025, Barrington Research Reiterated Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC) to Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CNXC. BofA Securities also Upgraded CNXC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 28, 2024. BofA Securities March 27, 2024d the rating to Underperform on March 27, 2024, and set its price target from $85 to $60. Redburn Atlantic initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CNXC, as published in its report on September 06, 2023. Scotiabank’s report from August 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $120 for CNXC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

CNXC currently pays a dividend of $1.33 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Concentrix Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 729.32K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CNXC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.42%, with a loss of -3.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.17, showing growth from the present price of $54.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNXC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Concentrix Corp Shares?

The USA based company Concentrix Corp (CNXC) is one of the biggest names in Information Technology Services. When comparing Concentrix Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -35.77%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.