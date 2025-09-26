Can you now get a good deal on TREX Co., Inc’s shares?

While TREX Co., Inc has underperformed by -0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TREX fell by -26.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $80.74 to $49.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.66% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) to Outperform. A report published by Deutsche Bank on April 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TREX. Stephens also Downgraded TREX shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $72 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 07, 2024. Loop Capital August 07, 2024d the rating to Hold on August 07, 2024, and set its price target from $95 to $75. JP Morgan December 14, 2023d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TREX, as published in its report on December 14, 2023. Barclays’s report from December 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $74 for TREX shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of TREX Co., Inc (TREX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.01%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

TREX Co., Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TREX has an average volume of 1.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a loss of -6.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $72.00, showing growth from the present price of $50.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TREX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TREX Co., Inc Shares?

Building Products & Equipment giant TREX Co., Inc (TREX) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing TREX Co., Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.51%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.