Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) deserves closer scrutiny

While Builders Firstsource Inc has underperformed by -1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLDR fell by -18.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $201.53 to $102.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.41% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Wedbush Downgraded Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on August 01, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BLDR. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded BLDR shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $129 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2025. Stifel April 29, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for BLDR, as published in its report on April 29, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from April 01, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $151 for BLDR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.99%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Builders Firstsource Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BLDR is recording 2.14M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a loss of -9.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $140.55, showing growth from the present price of $116.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLDR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Builders Firstsource Inc Shares?

The Building Products & Equipment market is dominated by Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) based in the USA. When comparing Builders Firstsource Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -41.93%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.