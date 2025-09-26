Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Bausch Health Companies Inc has underperformed by -2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BHC fell by -19.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.85 to $4.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.57% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2024, Piper Sandler Downgraded Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) to Underweight. A report published by Raymond James on July 10, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for BHC. Jefferies also Upgraded BHC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 20, 2023. Truist July 29, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for BHC, as published in its report on July 29, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from July 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for BHC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bausch Health Companies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BHC is recording an average volume of 2.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.75%, with a loss of -6.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.40, showing growth from the present price of $6.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BHC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bausch Health Companies Inc Shares?

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic market. When comparing Bausch Health Companies Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1369.26%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.