Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s results are impressive

While Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUPH rose by 43.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.44 to $6.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.35% in the last 200 days.

On July 30, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated AUPH shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 05, 2022. Oppenheimer December 10, 2021d the rating to Outperform on December 10, 2021, and set its price target from $33 to $31. Oppenheimer October 28, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for AUPH, as published in its report on October 28, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from January 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for AUPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.41%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AUPH is recording an average volume of 2.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a loss of -0.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.71, showing decline from the present price of $12.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Biotechnology market. When comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3028.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.