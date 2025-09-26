Are Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) shares a good deal now?

While Seagate Technology Holdings Plc has underperformed by -1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STX rose by 154.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $231.96 to $63.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 83.98% in the last 200 days.

On September 24, 2025, BofA Securities Reiterated Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy. A report published by Bernstein on September 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for STX. Cantor Fitzgerald also Upgraded STX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $175 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 30, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 30, 2025, but set its price target from $135 to $175. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for STX, as published in its report on July 10, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from May 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $135 for STX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BNP Paribas Exane also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX)

With STX’s current dividend of $2.86 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.52%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and STX has an average volume of 3.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.44%, with a gain of 1.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $188.55, showing decline from the present price of $219.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seagate Technology Holdings Plc Shares?

Computer Hardware giant Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Seagate Technology Holdings Plc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -6.18%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.