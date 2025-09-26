Are Root Inc (ROOT) shares a good deal now?

While Root Inc has underperformed by -2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ROOT rose by 25.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $181.14 to $36.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.71% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2024, JMP Securities Downgraded Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Jefferies on March 01, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ROOT. Keefe Bruyette also Upgraded ROOT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 26, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald February 22, 2024d the rating to Overweight on February 22, 2024, and set its price target from $9 to $13. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for ROOT, as published in its report on January 10, 2024. Jefferies’s report from November 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5.50 for ROOT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Root Inc (ROOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Root Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ROOT has an average volume of 527.47K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.74%, with a loss of -9.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $130.60, showing growth from the present price of $91.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ROOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Root Inc Shares?

Insurance – Property & Casualty giant Root Inc (ROOT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Root Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 333.47%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.