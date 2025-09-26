Are Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) shares a good deal now?

While Molina Healthcare Inc has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOH fell by -34.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $359.97 to $151.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.66% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, Truist Downgraded Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) to Hold. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 25, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MOH. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded MOH shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $266 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 10, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on June 09, 2025, and assigned a price target of $364. Bernstein initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MOH, as published in its report on April 22, 2025. Robert W. Baird’s report from April 15, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $375 for MOH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Molina Healthcare Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MOH is recording an average volume of 1.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.78%, with a gain of 5.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $188.67, showing decline from the present price of $189.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MOH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Molina Healthcare Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Healthcare Plans sector, Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) is based in the USA. When comparing Molina Healthcare Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -8.18%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.