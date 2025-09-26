Are Five9 Inc (FIVN) shares a good deal now?

While Five9 Inc has underperformed by -3.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FIVN fell by -38.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.90 to $21.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.59% in the last 200 days.

On June 06, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) recommending Overweight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FIVN. Wells Fargo also Downgraded FIVN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 12, 2024. Robert W. Baird August 09, 2024d the rating to Neutral on August 09, 2024, and set its price target from $90 to $40. BofA Securities August 05, 2024d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FIVN, as published in its report on August 05, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from March 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $80 for FIVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.37%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Five9 Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FIVN is recording an average volume of 2.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a loss of -5.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.95, showing growth from the present price of $25.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FIVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Five9 Inc Shares?

Five9 Inc (FIVN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Infrastructure market. When comparing Five9 Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 277.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 107.53%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 116.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.