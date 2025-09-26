Are Caris Life Sciences Inc’shares a good deal?

While Caris Life Sciences Inc has underperformed by -2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAI rose by 6.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.50 to $25.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.34% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking Caris Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: CAI) recommending Outperform. A report published by TD Cowen on July 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CAI. JP Morgan also rated CAI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2025. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on July 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $32. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CAI, as published in its report on July 14, 2025. Citigroup’s report from July 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $34 for CAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Caris Life Sciences Inc (CAI)

Caris Life Sciences Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CAI has an average volume of 635.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a loss of -11.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.44, showing growth from the present price of $29.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Caris Life Sciences Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.