Analyzing PPIH’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc’s (PPIH) stock is trading at the price of $23.96, a gain of 4.54% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -27.59% less than its 52-week high of $33.09 and 171.96% better than its 52-week low of $8.81. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -28.71% below the high and +7.42% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PPIH’s SMA-200 is $18.05.

It is also essential to consider PPIH stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.07 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 40.74. PPIH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.40, resulting in an 10.37 price to cash per share for the period.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PPIH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.88% of shares. A total of 56 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 39.76% of its stock and 44.62% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 215.85 shares that make 2.67% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 5.18 million.

The securities firm DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC-U.S. Small Cap Value Portfolio holds 149.96 shares of PPIH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.85%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3.6 million.

An overview of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH) traded 254,828 shares per day, with a moving average of $27.32 and price change of -7.41. With the moving average of $26.53 and a price change of +0.97, about 159,839 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PPIH’s 100-day average volume is 101,594 shares, alongside a moving average of $22.20 and a price change of +10.22.