Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Alaska Air Group Inc has underperformed by -3.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALK fell by -20.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.08 to $39.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.31% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2025, UBS Upgraded Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) to Buy. A report published by Raymond James on August 25, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ALK. UBS also rated ALK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 07, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on April 25, 2025, but set its price target from $54 to $62. UBS April 07, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ALK, as published in its report on April 07, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from January 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $110 for ALK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Positive’.

Analysis of Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.86%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Alaska Air Group Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALK is recording an average volume of 2.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a loss of -10.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.00, showing growth from the present price of $51.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alaska Air Group Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Airlines sector, Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) is based in the USA. When comparing Alaska Air Group Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -17.05%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.