A year in review: Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG)’s performance in the last year

While Leggett & Platt, Inc has underperformed by -2.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEG fell by -8.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.23 to $6.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.99% in the last 200 days.

On October 30, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on April 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LEG. Piper Sandler also Downgraded LEG shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 12, 2022. Raymond James February 10, 2021d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for LEG, as published in its report on February 10, 2021. Goldman’s report from November 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $52 for LEG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG)

The current dividend for LEG investors is set at $0.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.26%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Leggett & Platt, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LEG is recording an average volume of 2.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.14%, with a loss of -9.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.67, showing growth from the present price of $8.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leggett & Platt, Inc Shares?

Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances market. When comparing Leggett & Platt, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 108.58%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.