A year in review: Avantor Inc (AVTR)’s performance in the last year

While Avantor Inc has underperformed by -1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVTR fell by -44.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.60 to $10.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.02% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) to Hold. A report published by Goldman on April 29, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AVTR. TD Cowen also Downgraded AVTR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $15.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 28, 2025. Morgan Stanley April 28, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AVTR, as published in its report on April 28, 2025. UBS’s report from January 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $25 for AVTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.14%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Avantor Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AVTR is recording an average volume of 12.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.93%, with a loss of -8.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.94, showing growth from the present price of $11.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Avantor Inc Shares?

Avantor Inc (AVTR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Instruments & Supplies market. When comparing Avantor Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -30.27%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.