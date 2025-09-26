A year in review: Angi Inc (ANGI)’s performance in the last year

While Angi Inc has overperformed by 0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANGI rose by 0.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.28 to $10.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.11% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Citizens JMP Downgraded Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) to Mkt Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on December 18, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ANGI. Goldman also Downgraded ANGI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 13, 2024. Citigroup November 13, 2024d the rating to Neutral on November 13, 2024, and set its price target from $3.25 to $2. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for ANGI, as published in its report on July 09, 2024. UBS’s report from February 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $2.75 for ANGI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Angi Inc (ANGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.71%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Angi Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ANGI is recording an average volume of 903.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.65%, with a loss of -8.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.50, showing growth from the present price of $16.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Angi Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Internet Content & Information sector, Angi Inc (ANGI) is based in the USA. When comparing Angi Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 207.95%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.