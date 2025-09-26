A closer look at Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) is warranted

While Victoria’s Secret & Co has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSCO fell by -38.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.73 to $13.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.52% in the last 200 days.

On August 29, 2025, Wells Fargo Reiterated Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) to Underweight. A report published by UBS on August 29, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VSCO. Barclays also reiterated VSCO shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 29, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for VSCO, as published in its report on March 06, 2025. Barclays’s report from January 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $53 for VSCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Victoria’s Secret & Co’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VSCO is recording 3.15M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.13%, with a loss of -7.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.90, showing decline from the present price of $25.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Victoria’s Secret & Co Shares?

The Apparel Retail market is dominated by Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) based in the USA. When comparing Victoria’s Secret & Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -51.23%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.