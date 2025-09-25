What was ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN)’s performance in the last session?

While ADTRAN Holdings Inc has underperformed by -1.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTN rose by 13.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.44 to $5.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.25% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) recommending Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on July 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Peer Perform’ rating for ADTN. Craig Hallum also rated ADTN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 08, 2025. Rosenblatt November 08, 2024d the rating to Buy on November 08, 2024, and set its price target from $6 to $10. Northland Capital May 08, 2024d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ADTN, as published in its report on May 08, 2024. Rosenblatt also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ADTRAN Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.52M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ADTN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a gain of 7.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.84, showing growth from the present price of $9.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADTRAN Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.