What is the investor’s view on Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)?

While Lumen Technologies Inc has underperformed by -2.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUMN rose by 6.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.33 to $3.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.51% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, Goldman started tracking Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on May 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for LUMN. Citigroup also Upgraded LUMN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 26, 2025. Wells Fargo August 16, 2024d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for LUMN, as published in its report on August 16, 2024. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.39%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Lumen Technologies Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LUMN has an average volume of 14.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.02%, with a gain of 1.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.79, showing decline from the present price of $5.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumen Technologies Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.