What is the investor’s view on Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN)?

While Byrna Technologies Inc has underperformed by -7.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYRN fell by -29.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.78 to $13.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.23% in the last 200 days.

On July 16, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH MKM on August 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BYRN. Dawson James also rated BYRN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2022. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on August 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $36. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BYRN, as published in its report on August 02, 2021.

Analysis of Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Byrna Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BYRN is recording an average volume of 617.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.51%, with a loss of -0.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.50, showing growth from the present price of $20.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYRN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Byrna Technologies Inc Shares?

Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Aerospace & Defense market. When comparing Byrna Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.77%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.