What Are the Chances of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU)’s stock is trading at $0.57 at the moment marking a fall of -54.11% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -88.27% less than their 52-week high of $4.85, and 86.31% over their 52-week low of $0.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -50.72% below the high and +3.65% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ICU’s SMA-200 is $1.3323.

Further, it is important to consider ICU stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 20.63.ICU’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.95, resulting in an 2.52 price to cash per share for the period.

How does SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU): Earnings History

If we examine SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.18, slashing the consensus of -$0.43. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.25, resulting in a 58.14% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.18 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.43. That was a difference of $0.25 and a surprise of 58.14%.

An overview of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) traded 2,106,312 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8950 and price change of -0.2317. With the moving average of $0.8187 and a price change of +0.0068, about 2,731,743 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ICU’s 100-day average volume is 5,300,617 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8917 and a price change of -0.6690.